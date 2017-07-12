More success for Kenmare Rowing and Boat Club

All the hard training and dedication in supporting each other has yielded some very impressive results in 2017, for coaches Noel Casey and Danny O’Sullivan and rowers Eimear Crowley and Georgia O’Brien.

Last weekend at the Fermoy Regatta, Eimear achieved 1st place results in the J18A singles and the Women’s Club Sculls event. Our two top rowers have come a long way in a very short time, having only started competitive rowing in the last couple of years and their efforts are very much appreciated by club members and supporters in Kenmare.

The club is seeking new members, young and older, whether you would like to learn, compete or just row recreationally. We usually meet 2-3 times per week during the summer and continue right through the year as long as water conditions permit.

Rowing takes place from Kenmare pier so check out https://www.facebook.com/KRandb/ for our meeting times and come along and give it a go.

Membership is €30 and €50 for junior and adult, annually, and then €2 per person each evening you participate which is goes to the cost of having safety boat cover.