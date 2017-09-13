Cllr Dan McCarthy reports….

Roads.

I have again raised the issue of the condition of the road from Kilkeanna Cross to Centra, I have asked Kerry County Council to put this road under a road programme with the national road authority. I have asked for funding for site distance improvement works be carried out at Cleady Cross.

Flooding.

I would like to thank the Kerry County Council staff for having temporary flood defences in place during the recent weather alert. I have raised the ongoing issue with Kerry County Council relating to the Kenmare town and outskirts been particularly high risk of flooding, I have asked them to clarify what if any progress has been made. I feel resolving this issue before the winter sets in is imperative the people of Kenmare and surrounding areas.

School Year.

The new school year has begun; I would like to wish all those starting, returning and perusing further education the best of luck in their studies. I would also remind drivers to remain extra vigilant near schools during the peak times.

South Kerry ploughing.

I was delighted to have a stand at this event representing Kenmare mart, where we ran a guess the weight of the weanling competition. This raised €654 which was divided equally among the four charities which were Down Syndrome Kerry, Kerry Cork link bus, the Irish Pilgrimage Trust and the Irish Kidney Association Kerry branch, Thank you to all who contributed. I would also like to thank the organisers of this event which was a huge success for good causes.

Art Exhibition.

I had the privilege of being invited and had the honour of opening the art exhibition that was on display in the Carnegie. Congratulations and well done to Danny Long and Mary Mayhew on this.

Bonane Heritage Park:

I would like to wish Andy Murphy well in his retirement from Bonane heritage park, and many thanks for all the work that he did.

GAA.

I would like to thank and congratulate all those who represented the county in different grades on both the men and ladies teams. I would like to wish the best of luck to the Kerry minors in the upcoming all Ireland final.

Clinics.

I am available every day in Kenmare Mart.

I also hold clinics in south and west Kerry throughout the month.

Cllr Dan Mc Carthy,

Kilcurrane East, Kenmare Co Kerry

087-6846513 087-2224411 (work number).