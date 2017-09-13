Good luck to Kenmare Tidy Towns!

Four members of Kenmare Tidy Towns Committee are invited to the Tidy Towns Awards Ceremony at the Helix DCU on Monday September 25th at 12 noon.

Please continue to do the good work that you already do, pavement

brushing and picking up litter and butts of cigarettes.

Please do that every day as you open your door and every evening at close of business.

After that keep your fingers crossed and hopefully they will bring home their 18th GOLD MEDAL for Kenmare!