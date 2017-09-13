Kenmare’s Mental Health Day Centre opened its doors in Kenmare Community Hospital on 19th Jan 2015. In this beautiful therapeutic environment, Fiachne Day Centre offers services for people, from Kenmare and surrounding areas, who are experiencing mental health difficulties.

Our philosophy of care is recovery-focused, enabling each client to use their own abilities and resources to achieve their full potential in all areas of their life.

A multidisciplinary approach is used, involving members of the Community Mental Health Team: Nurse Manager, Occupational Therapist, Social Worker.

A key element in our care delivery is activity-based therapies. Activities provided at present include art, music, cookery, craft and light exercises – all of which have a positive effect on mental health and also enhance social interaction. A ‘Literacy through Gardening’ group, in conjunction with Kenmare Adult Literacy, will commence at the end of Feb.

Our ethos at Fiachne Day Centre puts a large focus on social inclusion, with the view of our clients progressing on to similar activities/clubs the Kenmare area, allowing them meaningful participation in their community.

Fiachne Day Centre will gladly accept any donations of art, craft and gardening materials. If donating, please ring 087-1220613 to arrange a drop-off time at Day Centre.

Helena Buckley,

Nurse Manager,

Fiachne Day Centre

Kenmare Mental Health Association are a Support Group who meet on the 1st Tuesday of the month at 8pm in the Family Resource Centre. Next meeting Tuesday 3rd of October, new members welcome.

The group supports clients by providing funding for Classes in Fiachne Day Centre like Gardening & Art Classes. They also support clients by sponsoring Christmas Hampers, Lunch Vouchers & by sponsoring social & physical activities throughout the greater Kenmare Area.

Funding is obtained through Church Gate Collections and Coffee Mornings raising awareness on Positive Mental Health.

Church Gate Collection

There are Church Gate Collections in Kenmare, Blackwater & Templenoe on the weekend of the 30th of September & 1st of October 2017.

Coffee Morning

Kenmare Mental Health Association are holding their Annual Coffee Morning & Raffle in the Lansdowne Hotel Kenmare on Friday 13th of October from 10am to 12.30pm. Home Baking Welcome.

The money raised will be used to support services and service users in the Kenmare Mental Health area and in Fiachne Day Centre. Please Support