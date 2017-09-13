All welcome as Neidin Bowls Club usual schedule resumes

After our four week stint of evening play, due to Summer Camp, we are now once again back to our normal schedule of Monday and Thursday mornings 10.30 until 1.00. in the GAA hall, Kenmare. If you have never tried short mat bowling or if you are a bowler maybe on holiday here in Beautiful Kerry, feel free to come and join us all you need are flat shoes, we provide the rest.

Recently we fielded four teams of four players in the Sean Chairde Friendly Bowls League, namely the Seals, the Gannets, the Dolphins and the Eagles. Each team had to play six matches against three other Kerry Clubs, three home and three away. Bit of a nightmare logistically, the phrase ‘herding cats’ comes to mind. However eventually all the preliminary games were completed and on Monday 4th September at the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney the four most successful teams met to play the semi finals, followed by the final.

Our own Neidin Seals, Alan Shaw, Brenda Holden, Bill Glover and skip, Aiden McCabe won all six of their matches and gained a place in the semi’s and after the requisite nine ends of intensely exciting play were level with the Beaufort Elves. This went on to a 10th end which was a humdinger right down to the last bowl. Alas this favoured the Elves by one point. But well done The Seals.

The final followed and was another nail biting match which also went down to the last end where Killorglin A , Margaret Gill, Connie O’Sullivan, Hannah Clifford and Skip James Murphy snatched victory with outstanding play and were awarded the Cup for 2017.

Hearty Congratulations Killorglin.