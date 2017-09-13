Welcome to this month’s Golf in Kenmare Section.

Thanks for the feedback from last month, keep it coming in please.

Ring of Kerry Results:

2nd and 3rd September Scratch Cups

Junior – 1St Darragh Roche(78), 2nd Michael O’Brien(79)

Intermediate – 1st Victor Anderson(79), 2nd Martin Hobbart(81)

Minor – 1st Daniel Taylor(94), 2nd Eugene O’Sullivan(96)

26th and 27th August Single Stableford

1st Cyril O’Donoghue(18)43Pts, 2nd Henk Bons(6)40Pts, 3rd Noel Duggan(6)40Pts, 4th Michael O’Sullivan(14)39Pts

19th and 20th August 2-Person Scramble

1St Simon Stauch &Dermot Murphy 68Nett, 2nd John O’Connor & Paul O’Connor 69.3Nett, 3rd JB McCarthy & Joe Harrington 73.2Nett

Mixed Open Singles continues every Tuesday, visitors €25, Members €10. Weekend competitions continue. Check our Facebook Page or www.ringofkerrygolf.com for details.

Kenmare Golf Club Results:

Men’s Results – Weekend Sept. 3rd. 2017

Senior Scratch Cup

1st. David Lane (2) 79

2nd. Bryan Dore (4) 80

Junior Scratch Cup.

1st. Ciaran Mc Elhinney (7) 73

2nd. Philip Duggan (5) 76

Intermediate scratch Cup

1st. Donal Herlihy (13) 85

2nd. John Maye (11) 87

Minor Scratch Cup

1st Pat Moynihan (20) 90

2nd. Patrick Wynne (19) 92

Thursday Autumn Gold Winner Eugene O’Sullivan 19pts.

Ladies Results Sunday Sept. 3rd.

Mary O’Reilly Cup

1st Maura Murphy (28) 32 pts.

2nd Margaret Hanley (18) 31 pts.

3rd Joanne Bhamvra (30) 29 pts

Golf News

Scratch Cups

Despite some inclement weather at times over the weekend, the Kenmare GC and Ring of Kerry GC Scratch Cups were a great success, with lots of visitors checking out Kenmare’s courses over the weekend. This was an initiative well worth doing and will be looked at again for next year.

Team Competitions

Excellent competitions to watch out for this September include:

Templenoe GAA Classic at the Ring OF Kerry GC on Sept 8th and 9th

Kenmare Golf Club Corporate Classic on Sept 29th and 30th.

Mark the dates in your diary!

3 Brothers Challenge

Unfortunately this competition is ongoing at the time of writing, so results will be available in the next edition of the Kenmare News. At the moment, 180 golfers are doing their best with their Brothers on the Kenmare GC Course, and there are going to be lots of similar-looking groups of people in Kenmare all weekend!

Adult and Child Comp

The annual adult and child competition in kenmare GC takes place on Sun Sept 10th. This is a family-friendly fun comp, with BBQ afterwards. It’s also the time of year where the adults get brought down to earth when they see how good the junior golfers are. All welcome – check local posters and Facebook for entry details, or contact the club.

Happy Golfing!