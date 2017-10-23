Welcome to this month’s Golf in Kenmare Section. Thanks for the feedback from last month, keep it coming in please.
Ring of Kerry Results:
2nd and 3rd September Scratch Cups
Junior – 1St Darragh Roche(78), 2nd Michael O’Brien(79)
Intermediate – 1st Victor Anderson(79), 2nd Martin Hobbart(81)
Minor – 1st Daniel Taylor(94), 2nd Eugene O’Sullivan(96)
24th September, Captain’s Prize
1st Billy Farrell(15) 42Pts
2nd Colm Breen(23) 41Pts
3rd Michael O’Sullivan(13) 40Pts
4th John Nyhan(13) 39Pts
5th Jerry Kearney(17) 37Pts
Kenmare Golf Club Results:
Golfer of the Year Competition Winners:
Men – Alan Nagle
Ladies – Angela Cronin (Sponsor Topline McCarthy Kenmare)
Boys – Darragh O’Connor
Girls – Sally Glennon
Ladies Club Championship Winner – Margaret Collins (Sponsor Purple Heather Kenmare)
Men’s Fourball Club Championship Winners
Men’s Results Sunday Oct 8th .
18 Hole Singles Stableford. Sponsor Paudie Kelleher.
1st. Aindriu O’Sullivan – (12) 39pts
2nd. Michael O’Leary – (18) 38pts.
3rd. Conor Maye – (15) 38pts.
Golf News
Corporate Classic
Thanks to everybody who took part in the hugely successful Corporate Classic in Kenmare Golf Club, which saw 180 golfers and 40+ volunteers take part in a great weekend. The winners were the Castletownbere squad Representing Mid Cork Pallet, with a score of 103 Pts: Lorcan Harrington (6) Dean Hegarty (12) Joss Crowley (13)Liam Hanley (7).
Team Competitions
Kenmare GC have two teams that have gone a long way in their competitions. The Dr. Billy O’Sullivan team managed by David O’Dwyer and Kevin Lynch have reached the final Vs Dooks GC, which will be played at Parknasilla on Sat 21st Oct. And the Kingdom Shield Team managed by Gerald O’Dwyer play the second leg of their final on Sat 14th October against Killorglin GC. We hope to be back in the November edition with some prize winners.
Junior Golf
Kenmare Golf Club hosted an Adult & Junior 9 hole scotch foursomes on 10th September. 96 Juniors participated with parents ,grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends & club members. Sean Daly & Co. Insurance brokers presented Shields to the winners:
Category 1 – James Cronin & Dad Donal Cronin
Category 2 – David O’Connor & Mick O’Brien (President)
Category 3 – Roisin Carey & Mom Clara Brosnan
O’Donnabhain’s Bar sponsored “Golfer of the Year” Trophies won by Darragh O’Connor & Sally Glennon. Well done to all winners on the day.
A big thank you to our sponsors Murphy’s Supervalu, Teresa & Tim Lawton, Laura & Marianna, Donal Cronin, T. Hartnett Coach Hire, Kenmare Ice Cream, Hallissey’s Cash & Carry, Vanilla Grape, Pat O’Dwyer. Thank you to all our members & volunteers for making it a successful day, the day ended with an enjoyable BBQ.
Winter is Coming …
It’s that time of year when bad weather can settle in but remember, there’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes. Kenmare GC are going to reward consistency this winter with an Open November Eclectic Men’s competition. There will be four open comps in November, with each players best score on each hole recorded over the month, and a pair of weather proof golf shoes (as well as weekly prizes) for the overall winner.
So stick with it …happy golfing!