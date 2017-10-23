Ring of Beara cycle sells out in 24 hours!

The Ring of Beara Cycle Kenmare 2018 took less than 24 hours to sell out completely, with 4000 spaces for the event snapped up by eager cyclists who have secured the date in the diary for 2018.

The popularity of the event is not only testament to the great reception riders receive all along the Beara Peninsula but also the state of cycle tourism in Ireland.

Mickey ‘Ned’ O’Sullivan of the Ring of Beara Cycle Kenmare Organising Committee said, “It’s great to see the event selling out so quickly again this year. We’ve had three brilliant years to date and I have no doubt 2018 will be set to match them. The event receives great support from the communities along the route and the fantastic volunteers who make the event possible. We’re looking forward to May already!”

Participants choose between 110km or 140km routes for the cycle when the event went on pre-sale for past-participants on Monday and opened to the general public on Tuesday.

Last week the Ring of Beara Organising Committee presented cheques totalling €35,000 in donations from the cycle to Southwest Counselling Service and the Castletownbere Community Hospital.

If anyone is interested in volunteering for the event next year, please email info@elitevents.ie