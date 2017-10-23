Active Retirement Ireland National Bowls Competition 2017

This year the mass exodus of the Neidin Bowls Club to take part in the A.R.I. National bowls competition was on home territory and took place in the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney for a four night stay commencing Monday 11th September. Last year we played in Castlebar and it would seem we will be returning there in 2018.

Play followed the usual format, with the first two days matches

determining who would be competing for the Cup or Plate. The Gannets had a very close run fight in the semi-finals for the Plate but were pipped to the post for a place in the finals.

Not withstanding the lack of silverware for the ‘Trophy Cabinet’, we all had a great time on the social side, meeting old friends and making new ones. The Gala Dinner on the last evening was brilliant starting with welcome drinks and then a superb four course dinner during which the relevant prize presentations took place. This was followed by dancing and craic into the early hours to the accompaniment of a great boy-band. Our thanks and congratulations to the A.R.I for their hard work in organising this most enjoyable event and also to the Gleneagle staff for their meticulous hospitality.