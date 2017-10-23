Templenoe scramble sees great turnout

Templenoe GAA Club held their inaugural Golf Scramble in the Ring of Kerry Golf Club last month. Despite the weather they had a great turn out over the two days.

The overall winners were the team of Bosco McGearailt, Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen and Paul O’Connor

2nd Prize was Joe Harrington, John Bernard McCarthy and Cyril O’Donoghue

3rd Prize was Aindriu, Micheal and Colm O’Sullivan

The club would like to thank Ring Of Kerry Golf Club for the use of their Golf Club and their support over the weekend. They would like also to Gallivan Murphy Hooper Dolan for sponsoring the event and Fota Island Resort for sponsoring the prizes. Finally a big thanks to everyone for attending and they hope to see you all out again next year.