Great start for Kestrels

Kenmare Kestrels Basketball Club has got off to a wonderful start as we have begun our 12th season in the Kerry Area Basketball Leagues.

Our Kestrels Academy has begun (membership still open) with Under 8 Girls (Born in 2010 & 2011) Saturdays 9.30am to 10.15am; Under 8 Boys (Born in 2010 & 2011) Saturdays 10.15am to 11am; Under 10 Boys (Born in 2008 & 2009) Saturdays 11am to 11.45am; and Under 10 Girls (Born in 2008 & 2009) Saturdays 11.45am to 12.30pm. Our under 11, under 12, under 14, under 16 Boys & Girls teams have all started and membership is now closed.

Our Club will host Kerry’s first Under 10 Blitz on October 15. Our Senior Ladies have got off to a very good start, however were narrowly beaten by KCYMS in Killorglin 57-49. Kenmare were led by Montse Salvado, Annie Cooper and Caroline Taylor and our upcoming stars on the night contributed too with Ellen Adams scoring 6 points, Emma O’Sullivan and Emma O’Reagan all shining. Next up Ballybunion Wildcats.

Fun Men’s basketball has begun on Tuesday nights from 9pm-10pm.

For up to date information on your Kestrels please LIKE our Facebook Page. For upcoming fixtures and results, please check-out www.kabb.ie. Go Kestrels!