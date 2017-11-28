Busy month ahead at The Carnegie

Visual Arts November Exhibition

Paintings by Kathleen Murphy from Mallow

Friday November 17th @ 8pm The Irish Guitar Quartet

The Irish Guitar Quartet is drawn from some of Ireland’s most talented and versatile classical guitarists and is sure be recognised as one of Ireland’s premier instrumental ensembles.

Tickets € 15/ €12

Film Screenings.

Thursday November 9th @ 8pm Personal Shopper

Kirsten Stewart stars as a grief-stricken Parisian fashionista who moonlights as a medium. A personal shopper in Paris refuses to leave the city until she makes contact with her twin brother who previously died there.

Thursday November 16th @ 8pm Hacksaw Ridge

A Remarkable True Story -WWII American Army Medic Desmond T. Doss, who served during the Battle of Okinawa, refuses to kill people, and becomes the first man in American history to receive the Medal of Honor without firing a shot.

Thursday November 23rd @ 8pm The Midwife

Featuring Catherine Deneuve Single mother Claire (Catherine Frot) lives a lonely, vampiric existence in the suburbs of Paris. She sleeps days and works nights, ushering in a new life as the chief midwife at a local maternity clinic. But her life is on the cusp of big change

Thursday November 30th @ 8pm Dunkirk

Evacuation of Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire, and France, who were cut off and surrounded by the German army from the beaches and harbor of Dunkirk, France, between May 26- June 04, 1940, during Battle of France in World War II

Friday December 1st @ 8pm The Nualas Big Shiny Christmas Show

Shhh. Listen, what’s that sound? Is it the gentle stretch of your water pipes expanding in the Christmassy sub zero atmosphere? Is it the creaking of spanx as Maureen gets ready for the ladies’ Christmas lunch? Or is it the stretch and creak of three sets of musical knees as The Nualas do their callanetics-style warm-up in preparation for their Carnegie Arts Centre Christmas Show. That’s it, you heard it right Beautiful vocal skills-Astoundingly hilarious lyrics Like true comedians they establish a superb relationship with their audience. You will be smitten

Tickets €20—Group rates available