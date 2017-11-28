Vincent de Paul volunteers honoured

St Vincent de Paul Society was founded in Ireland in 1844. It is the largest voluntary charitable organisation in Ireland and has helped people through famine, civil war, two world wars, and several economic recessions.

The St Vincent de Paul Society offer direct, personal assistance that is non-judgemental and based on the need of the individual or family. They provide a wide range of services for vulnerable people through visitation, thrift shops and holiday schemes amongst other things. Their goal is to fight poverty in all its forms through providing practical assistance to people in need.

SVP offers a wide range of supports from practical help and advice to a friendly ear all in the strictest confidence.

Mothers with small children are the most vulnerable when problems occur within the family unit. For many the help required is immediate. In many instances those looking for help come from somewhere else with no source of income and need help instantly to put food on the table and heat in the house. SVP are here to help and even though there are many grants and allowances available from the state, still a number of people need that extra help to get them by.

Other activities include visits to those in hospital, nursing homes and in their own homes.

Many thanks to everyone who has donated to the St Vincent de Paul Society during the year.

If this article affects you and you need help please contact Kenmare St Vincent de Paul at 087-6805264.

The Kenmare Branch of the St Vincent de Paul Society are holding a Table Quiz and Raffle in the Brooklane Hotel on Friday November 17th at 8pm. Tables of 4 are €40. Please support this worthy cause

Former members of the St Vincent de Paul (SVP) Kenmare Conference were recently presented with certificates and medals that acknowledged their many years of voluntary work in the service of others. Back Row; Grainne Nic Gearailt, Philomena O’Shea & John Thornhill.

Front Row; Christy Lynch, South West Regional President of St Vincent de Paul, Maeve O’Sullivan & Theresa Cahill. Three of the members, John Thornhill , Maeve O’Sullivan & Theresa Cahill were retiring after years of service to the Kenmare Branch of the St Vincent de Paul Society and the younger members, Grainne Nic Gearailt & Philomena O’Shea are taking time out to rear their young families. pic Mary O’Neill