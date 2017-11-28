Internazionale Kenmare FC

The season is up and running with some good signs, and despite all the rain the recent work on the pitches seems to be paying off – fingers crossed.

Inter ladies began their championship defense with a 6-0 win against Drinagh. With a strong panel, everyone played their part. Scorers for Kenmare: Hannah O’Dononghue got her hat trick, Laura O’Sullivan 1, Linda Twomey 1, & Ann Marie O’Dononghue 1. We’re off to a flyer, now we must keep it up.

Our Under 16s also got the campaign off in the right way on a lovely sunny day in Caherciveen. With three lads making their first appearance for Inter and another three drafted in from our U15s it was a great result. Mark Looney, Daniel Crowley and Jack Riney dominated midfield early on and created several chances and that domination paid off when Daniel Crowley got on the end of a Mark Looney pass and finished brilliantly. We went in at half time 1-0 up. Iveragh started the second half strongly but we held on with Ko Kallaward, Thomas Maye and Kaleb Patterson all defending well. Midway through the half Aodhan MacGearailt finished off a great team move to put us two up. It was a close call for MOTM with Daniel Crowley just shading it. Iveragh 0 Inter 2

U15. Inter vs Park at home

We could have had this one; we’re better than we think! Hopefully what we learnt is: pass and move, don’t complicate it, shoot when you see the goal, especially in the wet. Park scored first, but soon after Cory Murphy went for it with a speculative shot and Park’s goalie, (a good keeper) fumbled – and it was one, one. After half time we went down to a lucky strike. What was heartening was we shook it off and could have scored. We never gave up, all the lads, fighting all the way. Man of the match was Caleb Brosnan. Although a loss, we have much to take from this showing. Inter 1 Park 2

We had a great away win for the u13′s against Camp with Sean getting on the score sheet 4 times and a MOTM, Daragh ‘Tops’ OSullivan netting two and Yago, Eoghan McCarthy and Ger Mac bagging one each. We won’t talk about Crows goal though great attitude shown by the team and some really fantastic performances from Bobs in centre mid & Darren Allman in complete control of the defence!!

Inter Kenmare u12 Girls represented Kerry in the Women's Region Blitz in Cork on 30 September. They did the League proud against the two top sides in Cork

Lakewood 3-1 Inter Kenmare. Chloe Cremin scored for Inter.

Ringmahon 4-3 Inter Kenmare. Chloe again 2 (1 pen) and Tara Desmond 1.Well done to all the Girls and the Inter coaches for all the work.

Our U11 boys travelled to Killarney Celtic on Saturday 7th October fielding three teams coached by Sean Hussey, Alan O’Sullivan & Thomas O’Sullivan. It was the boys first competitive action of the season after a month of training and all three teams were chomping at the bit.

All teams competed excellently with some brilliant free flowing soccer, scoring some great goals and working hard throughout.

It was a great day for the coaches also who got to see how training ideas have been taken onboard by the lads and while we are not the finished article by any means there was far more positives about how our teams played than negatives – it should be a great season.

Thanks to Celtic who as ever were great hosts, we look forward to meeting them again later in the year.