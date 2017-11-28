Welcome to this month’s Golf in Kenmare Section. Thanks for the feedback from last month, keep it coming in please.

Ring of Kerry Results:

2nd and 3rd September Scratch Cups

Junior – 1St Darragh Roche(78), 2nd Michael O’Brien(79)

Intermediate – 1st Victor Anderson(79), 2nd Martin Hobbart(81)

Minor – 1st Daniel Taylor(94), 2nd Eugene O’Sullivan(96)

24th September, Captain’s Prize

1st Billy Farrell(15) 42Pts

2nd Colm Breen(23) 41Pts

3rd Michael O’Sullivan(13) 40Pts

4th John Nyhan(13) 39Pts

5th Jerry Kearney(17) 37Pts

Kenmare Golf Club Results:

Dr. Billy O’Sullivan Shield (Kerry Over 40 inter-Club Comp) Winners Kenmare Golf Club.

Nov 5th: Men’s Results.

15 Hole Turkey Comp. sponsored by Rodger’s Butchers.

1st. Donal Herlihy (14) 29 pts. 2nd. Dave Burke (10) 29 pts. 3rd. Paul Sutton (12) 28 pts.

Nov 2nd Autumn Gold Thursday winner – Tom O’Connor 19pts.

Weekend of 28/29th October

Ladies: 1st Kim Kennedy/Noreen Crowley/Angela Cronin 44 points

Mens: Three Man Scramble sponsored by Packie’s Food & Wine.

1st. Conor McSwiney (8) 1 Padraig O’Shea (10) John Maye (11)

2nd. John Barry (13) Gerald O’Dwyer (12) James Murphy (8)

Oct 25th Thursday Autumn Gold winner – Sean Crowley 17pts.

Men’s Fourball Club Championship Winners

Paul O’Connor (Killowen) and Gerald O’Dwyer

Golf News

Christmas Golf

Christmas is coming up, with some welcome time off. Why not take advantage of the time off to play some golf? Kenmare GC have announced a number of competitions running up to and over the holidays, and Ring of Kerry GC have completed some vital prep for the winter months with an extensive sanding and coring job on the greens.

Team Competitions

Kenmare GC have recorded two fantastic County wins in team competitions. The Kingdom Shield team and the Dr. Billy O’Sullivan Team both won their finals in November, meaning there are two county shields in Kenmare Golf Club this year. Congratulations to all involved, especially team managers David Snr and Gerald O’Dwyer.

AGMs

Kenmare Golf Club Have Two AGMs coming up this month. Friday Nov 17th is the Men’s Club AGM, with the overall Club AGM on Dec 10th at 5pm. All members are requested to attend.

Christmas Celebrations

Kenmare GC Captains Rory O’Sullivan and Brenda Holden have announced a Club Christmas Party on Sat 9th December 2017 at the Brook Lane Hotel. This will be a great night and is not to be missed. Tickets available from the club.

Happy Golfing!