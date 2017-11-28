Kenmare Kestrels Basketball season is well under way.

Our under 16 boys have been most impressive. It was a great win for our U16 boys against St. Josephs in Duagh sports hall on the 24th October final score of 41 to Josephs and 74 to Kenmare Kestrels. With only 7 players it was a tough game but a great defence from Senan Sheehy, Gearoid Doyle and Daniel Crowley. Scorers of the day were Paraig Cronin 26 points, Colin Crowley 20 points, Sean Lucey 18 and Senan Sheehy 10 points. At this point Kenmare Kestrels have the highest scores in the league with Glenbeigh Falcons hot on their heels with 63. This is the first year in the history of Kenmare Kestrels that we have two under 16 boys teams coached by Grainne Browne and Shirley Cronin. Best of luck to them for the rest of the season.

Also impressive are Montse Salvado’s under 14 girls competing in division one again this season. Amy Harrington, Molly Bhamvra, Tania Salvado McCormack, and Katie Cronin have all shone brightly for this skilful team.

Our under 14 Boys Division 2 team are also off to a winning start with Dylan Wallace, Aidan Crowley, Jamie O’Reagan, Tommy O’Sullivan and Adam Gul all scoring well in the league.

Finally, thanks to Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine for their use of the gym and their support.

Notifications will be posted on our Kestrels Facebook Page with fixtures and results on kabb.ie. Go Kestrels!