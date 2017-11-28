Quest Kenmare launched for 2018!

More than 1000 adventurers to take part in new adventure race on 10th March 2018 in Kenmare

For the first time, Quest adventure series will take place in Kenmare on the 10th of March 2018. Participants will run, cycle and kayak their way around Kenmare Bay, Gleninchiquin, the Beara Peninsula and Kenmare town.

There will be three routes to choose from for participants, the 29km ‘Challenge’ route, the 50km ‘Sport’ route and the 67km ‘Expert’ route. There’s a route to suit all levels of ability – by way of a guide for those new to the sport, the level of fitness required to compete in the ‘Challenge’ is similar required to run a 10km race.

Elite Event Management who manage the Ring of Beara Cycle Kenmare on behalf of KMEG, alongside the Ring of Beara Organising Committee, also run the Quest Adventure Series. Director Oliver Kirwan, is delighted to be bringing another big sporting event to Kenmare, he said “We have some fantastic events across Ireland and we are really pleased to be able to bring the series to Kenmare. The great thing about these events is that they’re really accessible and we would encourage local people to take a look and see if it’s something they’d like to challenge themselves with. We’ll be bringing more than 1000 adventure racers to the town in March and we know Kenmare will put on a great reception as always. We are looking forward to it already!”

Una Brennan of Kenmare Marketing and Events Group (KMEG) said, “It’s fantastic that Quest is coming to Kenmare, particularly at a traditionally quiet time of year. These events have a great reputation around the country and it will be great to have adventure racers coming from around Ireland and abroad to experience all that Kenmare has to offer both in terms of the outdoors but also in the local hospitality in and around the town. We’ll be working with the event to help promote it and support the running of the event on the day.”

Quest Adventure series has five Irish events in 2018, Quest Kenmare (10th March), Quest Glendalough (21st April), Quest 12/24 – Sneem & South Kerry (25th August), Quest Achill (8th September) and Quest Killarney (6th October).

www.questadventureseries.com/race/quest-kenmare

For more information email kelly@eliteevents.ie or call 0646635512.