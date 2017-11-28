Kenmare Bay Swim Club News

Swim Meets. We started off the swim season with Huidai Hayes swimming in the Dolphin Open, where he gained 2 great PB’s and 2 medals. Then we were off to Mallow for the first Meet 3 of the year with Anu Hayes and Ben Merrigan. Again great PB’s gained for both and 3 medals for Ben. And great news for the club, Congratulations to Ben Merrigan on joining the Munster squad!

Next we were back to Mallow for the Minor Schools Munster Championships and to Douglas for the Senior Schools Munster Championships. All swimmers swam great in their events and 5 qualified for the Minor All Ireland Finals in the NAC next February. Good luck to Julia McCormack, Ben & Luke Merrigan, Anu Hayes and Tommy Meagher. A special mention to 3 new club swimmers to the competitive world, Amy Arthur, Cillian Meagher and David O’ Connor. They did Kenmare proud for their first ever competitive swim event.

Club Outing. Our first Club outing of the year was for Block Diving practice led by Kingdom Club Coach Tim O’ Connell. It was the first time for some of our swimmers, so it was a nice introduction before the competitions begin. It was a great session and the kids had a fantastic time.

Junior Squad. Well done to our Junior Squad (5) on their first term! So impressed with these future little stars. They were always on time, always did their dryland warm up, had their equipment and water bottles ready for the session without asking and never complained about the hard work. Looking forward to getting back to work after Halloween!

Annual Fundraiser The Haunted Forest & Gala evening.

The combination of the haunted forest and our Gala evening with Keith Barry along with the National Swimming competition conspired to make the October bank holiday weekend and extra busy but very exciting time for Kenmare Bay Swim Club.

Firstly for making the haunted forest happen, a big thanks to our committee, swimmers, family, friends, sponsors, staff and transition year students at Pobal Scoil Inbhear Sceine. All these people collectively made the haunted forest a wonderful success and we are hugely grateful for this. We are also indebted to the people of Kenmare and beyond, without whose support this event would not be possible.

Each year we strive to improve and grow this event. Managing the throngs of people who attend is always a challenge. This year new measures were implemented to reduce waiting times and improve the overall haunted forest experience. We hope everyone agrees that these new measures were a big help. We will of course endeavour to improve all aspects for next year. In fact planning for next year is already under way!

The Kenmare Bay Swim Club is particularly indebted to the following clubs who provided help and support to the haunted forest:

Kenmare Rowing Club

Tousist Youth Club

Cheques of € 250 will be presented in appreciation of this help. On the night there was also a special fund raiser in aid of the RNLI Castletownbere. A cheque of €500.00 will also be presented to this very worth charity. The winner of the competition to guess the number of sweets in the Jar was 10 1/2 year old Emily Coughlan from Dublin. Congratulations Emily. Don’t forget to come back again next year and bring your family and friends!

We also received a huge number of entries to our online photo competition for best picture of the night. It was not possible to have a winner selected in time for this publication but watch this space!

We are truly indebted to the very talented Keith Barry, Our swim club patron. He devised a special show for the swim club called Perceptions for our gala evening fund raiser. Tickets were sold out within minutes for this highly entertaining event. All proceeds from the show went entirely to fund the Kenmare Bay Swim club. A special thanks to Claire Bunbury and the Carnegie Theatre for providing the perfect venue for this unique night.

Keith Barry provided a truly astounding show and with delicious food and free flowing beverages a very special night was had by all lucky enough to be present. A huge thank you to Keith Barry, our sponsors and the whole team who made this event highly entertaining and successful.

For anyone disappointed to have missed Keith Barry’s show there will be another opportunity to see Keith in action at the INEC Killarney on Saturday 30th December, 2017. Don’t miss out on this chance to see an amazing show.