Cllr Patrick Connor Scarteen reports…

Substantial funding for Rural Communities.

The Government has allocated significant funding for many schemes in rural areas as part of their action plan for rural development. This is evidence of a real commitment to rural areas through the Town & Village renewal Scheme, Local Improvements Schemes, Agricultural Show and Tidy Towns grants. Further grants are to be announced shortly. Recently the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD made a number of announcements which are much welcomed in the area.

Kenmare: Heritage Enhancement & Permanent Infrastructure €24,100

Sneem: Broadband speeds, Enterprise Hub Phase II. €45,720

Kilgarvan: Kilgarvan Show €7000.

Kenmare Tidy Towns: € 2000

Lauragh Tidy Towns €1000.

Sneem Tidy Towns: €1000.

Caherdaniel Tidy Towns €1000.

Roads Local Improvement Schemes: 10 roads in the greater Kenmare area

Ardtully, Gortlahard, Cahir East, Shandrum, Lettermonieel, Gurranes, Cummers Cregeen, Qysterbed.

In addition to the €10 million for such roads announced by the Minister and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in September a further €7.4 million was announced on 27th November for roads to homes, farmyards, agricultural land, business premises and amenities. 90% of the funding is provided to Local Authorities. It’s great to see the scheme reintroduced this year, as it was abandoned in 2009 by the Government then in place. Over € 1 million has been allocated to Kerry County Council for the scheme in 2017

Sports funding for Kenmare, Kilgarvan & Sneem.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism & Sport Brendan Griffin TD recently announced the Sport Capital Grants for Sport. I took Brendan to the Clubs in July to show him why funding was needed. The following funding will result allow for significant and necessary improvements.

Kenmare GAA: €45,000.

Kenmare Golf Club: €10,000.

Kilgarvan GAA: €47,000.

Sneem Rowing Club: €10,000.

It’s fantastic for local communities that the Government reintroduced the Sports Capital Grants, and we will push for further funding next year.

The Peninsula Group led by Mickey Ned O’Sullivan are determined to get this vital project for Kenmare over the line, communications and negotiations are ongoing.

Christmas cards. Instead of sending Christmas cards I have made a contribution to a local charity.

Thanks to Kerry County Council workers, emergency services and all local voluntary organisations for their assistance throughout the year.

Cllr Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen

Deputy Mayor of Kerry

087 2904325

pconnorscarteen@gmail.com