Kenmare Special Needs Group thank you all!

held a Coffee Morning Fundraiser on Friday 10th November at Poff’s Café and to say that we as a group were blown away with the support would be an understatement! The coffee morning was a huge success and we cannot thank the people of the greater Kenmare area enough. The coffee morning fundraiser and the Church gate collection held during Halloween raised a total of €3,455.20 for the group. We would like to thank Helen Poff and her staff for opening her business to us on the day and it proved to be a fantastic venue. We would like to sincerely thank everyone who donated baking the empty plates at the end of the day were a testament to all the lovely goodies. We would also like to thank everyone who generously donated spot prizes for our raffle. Kenmare Special Needs Children’s Group provides activities for children with special needs in the local Kenmare area. All the funds raised will be put to good use in horse-riding, swimming and gymnastics which are on going therapies and all essential to the development of children with special needs. Your generosity MAKES all of this happen….Thank You!