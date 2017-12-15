20 of Kenmare’s finest!

Shay Hunston, is a freelance photographer on a mission! He has been following the 2,500km route of the Wild Atlantic Way from Kinsale to Donegal, taking black and white portrait photographs of the people living in the towns, villages and remote locations along the way.

Upon completion of the project Shay will produce a book of photographs and all the proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to the RNLI.

Having completed the West Cork section of the project Shay has now started taking portraits in Kerry with Kenmare the first town, where he has taken 20 portraits of local people, and produced a collage of these photographs for sale. A limited edition A1 size fine art print of the collage is on sale in O’Sheas of Kenmare, with a donation from the proceeds being given to Derrynane Inshore Rescue Service and Kenmare Shamrocks.