December at the Carnegie

Thursday December 14th Film ‘Personal Shopper’

A young American in Paris works as a personal shopper for a celebrity. She seems to have the ability to communicate with spirits, like her recently deceased twin brother. Soon, she starts to receive ambiguous messages from an unknown source.

Film night resumes Thursday January 18th. Titles will be released shortly.

2018 Highlights

Sean Keane In Concert Thursday January 4th 8pm Tickets €25 to be collected by December 16th

Kevin McAleer ‘Guru’ Friday February 2nd Tickets €20

Don Stiffe in Concert February 16th Tickets €15

The Carnegie Players return with ‘Semi Private’ by Martin Halpin in February

Art Classes by Ida Mitrani will begin mid-January

Course will be 6 or 8 weeks long and will take place at the Carnegie

Theatre. Please register your interest by email as soon as possible as eight participants are required.

