Cllr Dan McCarthy reports…

Housing. It is great to see that the work has commenced on the 20 new houses being built in Ardbhearna. I would also like to congratulate Kenmare Plant Hire on securing this contract and all involved.

Kenmare Christmas Lights. The new Christmas lights were turned on last Saturday evening and they look fantastic! Well done.

Shop Local this Christmas. We all depend on Kenmare and the surrounding villages to make a living so I would ask the people to shop local this Christmas.

Farming. I have written to the Minister of Agriculture asking for a survey to be carried out regarding feed that is available, we don’t want to see a repeat of what happened in 2012 and 2013.

I have again put in a motion to Kerry County Council to ask the Minister of Agriculture to remove the rule implemented by the Factories relating to less money for animals that have been moved more than three times.

Christmas Parties. Well done to all involved organizing the Senior Citizens Christmas party.

I would like to take this opportunity to wish all my constituents a very merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year.

My phone will be on all over the Christmas if anyone needs to contact me.