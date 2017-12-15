Kenmare Athletics Club

Well done to all the Kenmare Athletic Club athletes who trained and competed this season contributing to the club retaining the Kerry Juvenile Cross Country title for the 8th year in a row. In Munster Rhona Randles finished in 7th place in the U16 girls race to qualify for the Munster team at the national championships, where she finished in 19th place to secure a silver team medal. Alyce O’Connor, running a year out of age, finished in 3rd place in Munster U18 and then followed this up with 2nd in U17s. Alyce ran well in the national championships U18 and was unfortunate to just miss a team medal. She runs again U17 on December 17th in Waterford as part of the Munster team. In the Junior All-Irelands Shauna Doellken O’Shea finished 6th place.

Our young U12 young athletes were out training 3 days a week in all weathers and the results speak for themselves. After sweeping the board in Kerry they represented the club well in Munster. Luke Merrigan secured a gold in the under 9s, while Seamus O’Donohue and Luke both received medals for finishing in the top 8 in under 10. Two other Kenmare boys, Robbie Guest and Micháel O’Mahony, also received medals under 10 when Kenmare club won team bronze. At the Munster Bs on 3rd December there were medals for Abbie Dunlop who finished 5th in under 13 and Maria Murnane who was 7th under 11. Well done to everyone and a big thanks to Clare Randles, Jerry O’Shea, John Guest and Jimmy O’Sullivan for training them all season and to Margaret McCarthy, Bia Bia and Kenmare Ice cream for providing our U9-U12 runners with a well-deserved end of season treat.

Indoor Athletics returns on Friday 12th January at the Kenmare GAA Hall.

6:15 – 7pm: Junior/senior infants & 1st class.

7 – 8pm: 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th classes

Registration will open from 5:45pm for existing and new members.

Cost for indoor athletics is €2 per child per session plus €30 membership for the year.

Our popular Couch to 5k programme returns to the dry and secure environs of the SuperValu underground car park in January 2018. Running for 3 nights a week for 8 weeks, this popular exercise program is fully guided and guarantees to get you from your couch to completing a 5km run in just 8 weeks. Cost: €40 per person for the 24 sessions – €20 on registration and €20 at beginning of week 3. Fee covers insurance and donation to the new 60m training facility.

For more information telephone Niamh on 087 9357643 or Conor on 087 2670992. Follow Kenmare Athletic Club on Facebook for regular updates.