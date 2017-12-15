Blackwater News

Blackwater Women’s Group. Guest speaker for January is Mieke Vanmechelen, Film Maker in Residence with Kerry County Council, on Tuesday January 9th at 7.45pm. Her talk will be followed by a screening of Rath the Documentary Film she made on farming life and customs in Bonane. The group meet on the second Tuesday of every month in Blackwater Tavern. Membership is €5 per year. Members can join classes, go on outings and enjoy guest speakers. New members always welcome

Photography Class. Introduction to Photography Classes every Saturday morning from 11am to 1pm. These will continue in the New Year and we will have an exhibition in the summer.

Drama. Drama Classes every Wednesday night. We are currently writing a new three act play set in 1970s Blackwater.

Exercise Class. Exercise Classes on Monday night will resume in late January.

Film & editing class. A film & editing class will start in the spring.