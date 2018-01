Derek Hanley, Evan Reidy, Sarah Granville, Vinnie Wiggins, Connie Cremin pictured at The Ricky Granville tournament, now in its 16th year, which was won by Connie Cremin, beating Derek Hanley in the final. A huge thank you from the Granville family to Caroline, Margaret, Mick and all the staff in the Atlantic Bar for organising and all the players who took part to remember Ricky. A cheque for €600 will go to St Vincent de Paul.