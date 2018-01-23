The AGM of Blackwater Women’s Group takes place in Blackwater Tavern on Tuesday February 13th 2018 at 8pm, and meets on the second Tuesday of every month. Membership is €5 per year. Members can join classes, go on outings and enjoy guest speakers. New Members Welcome.

Guest speaker January. The guest Speaker in January was Mieke Vanmechelen, Film Maker in Residence with Kerry County Council. Mieke gave a presentation on her artistic work followed by a screening of Rath the documentary she made on farming life and customs in Bonane. an excellent film, capturing the scenic landscape, sounds of farm animals, fowl and wildlife. It was beautifully narrated and gave a great insight into the local history of the area.

Paint Workshop. A paint workshop with Jessica of the White Room takes place in Blackwater Tavern on Saturday February 3rd from 2 to 5pm. Learn techniques for painting, waxing, distressing and up-styling furniture with Autentico Paint the popular new trend in decorating. Contact Tavern on 064-6682003 for information or to book.

CPR Training. CPR Training will take place in Blackwater Tavern on Saturday February 10th. CPR for beginners is 4 hours, with refresher and recertification also taking place on the day. Everyone is due to retrain and recertify now. Names please to Mary in the Tavern.

31 card game for up keep of defibrillators. A 31 card game and raffle for up keep of defibrillators & CPR training takes place in Blackwater Tavern on Thursday March 22nd. Tables of 8 at €10 per person. Raffle and table prizes welcome and can be dropped into The Tavern.

KETB Photography Class. Photography Classes will continue Saturday mornings, 11am to 1pm from Saturday January 27th. All welcome to join. Contact Mary in Shop 064 6682003 to book or for information. There will be a photographic exhibition in the Dance Hall in the summer.

KETB Drama. KETB Drama Classes take place on Wednesday nights from 7.30 to 9.30pm. A new three act play set in 1970s Blackwater is in the pipeline.

Exercise Classes. Exercise Classes with Shirley Price will commence Monday February 5th. Exercises for the Energetic at €5 per Class.

Go for Life Exercise Classes for the over 50’s or Less Energetic also start on February 5th. These classes are part sponsored by Age & Opportunity.

SKDP film and editing class. A film & editing class will start in the spring. A lot of material has already been shot in the local area capturing disappearing ways of farming life and customs that are dying out. The editing will be completed and the film narrated during the next series of classes. Blackwater Women’s Group were recently awarded a Cultural Archive Award Grant to produce a DVD of this work so it is archived and preserved for future generations.

If you are interested in joining any of the above classes contact Mary in Shop 064-6682003 to book or for further information.

Kenmare Mart Social. Kenmare Mart Social takes place in Kenmare Bay Hotel on Saturday January. 27th Tickets €30. Music by The Two Mikes. Ring Kenmare Mart 064 6642210 to book.

Davy’s Loughbrin Monster Walk. Davy’s Loughbrin Monster Walk is on Sunday February 4th. Leaving Tavern at 11am with Davy’s Famous BBQ on the mountain. €10 per person in aid of Valentia Life Boat.

Davy’s Ceili. Davy’s Ceili is on in Blackwater Tavern on Sunday February 11th from 3pm to 7pm. Music by Stephen Doherty and Sean Leahy. Refreshments and Raffle.