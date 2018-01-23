Credit Union begins membership drive for the new year

Killarney Credit Union this week announced its membership drive for the new year with four €25 One4All vouchers to won for members who join before the end of January. Speaking about the initiative, Helen Courtney Power, Business Development Officer stated, “The new year is always a good time to begin good habits, by opening a credit union account and starting a regular savings habit is something that you won’t regret in the future. We have a wide variety of account types available from new born, juniors, individual, joint and club accounts.” she concluded. The credit union currently has over 25,000 members and welcomes membership from those living and working it its common bond (those living or working in the following areas Killarney, Kenmare, Fossa, Kilcummin, Glenflesk, Beaufort, Kilgarvan, Sneem, Kileentierna, Tuosist and Firies. Helen added, “It’s relatively simple to join the credit union, as an individual member, you need 2 forms of ID; photo and address identification (recent utility bill/bank statement and passport/driver’s license). Also, membership eligibility such as payslip or household bill to show that you work/live in the common bond area.” The credit union offers full online access to accounts via desktop or mobile app, so members can transfer funds electronically to and from their credit union accounts without coming into the branch after account set up. The credit union is open 6 days a week in its Killarney branches and 5 days a week in Kenmare. F urther information is available on www.killarneycu.ie