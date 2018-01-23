Much to celebrate for Kerry Deaf Community

The Kerry Deaf Community celebrate the passage of the Sign Language Legislation into law with Senator Mark Daly at their Christmas Party in the Lansdowne Hotel. Pictured are Donal Kelleher, Liam & Patricia Breen, Michael O’Connor, Noelle Reidy, Marion Griffin, Tony Sheridan, Donal Culhane, Senator Mark Daly, Maurice Dillon, Tony Griffin, Leslie Stack, Chris Byrne, Battie Cahill, Bernadette O’Connor, Geraldine Broderick, Richard O’Brien, Marie O’Sullivan, Angela Moriarty, Jane O’Sullivan, David Mansell, John Patrick Doherty, Patrick Doody and Aleksei Lisov. pic Mary O’Neill

The Kerry Deaf Community celebrated the passage of the Sign Language Legislation into law at their Christmas Party in the Lansdowne Hotel Kenmare on Friday December 29th. They were joined by Senator Mark Daly along with friends from counties Cork, Limerick and Roscommon. They wanted to personally thank Senator Mark Daly for his work in getting legal recognition for Irish Sign Language. On Sunday December 24th President Michael D Higgins signed new legislation conferring legal recognition on Irish Sign Language. The Private Members Bill was first introduced by Fianna Fáil Senator Mark Daly and went on to receive cross-party support in the Oireachtas. The Irish Sign Language Bill 2016 already passed by the Oireachtas is now officially designated as a native and independent language following the President’s approval. The new Act will benefit some 50,000 members of the deaf community in the State who will be able to access services through the language, which can also now be used in the courts when necessary. Mr Daly said he hopes the legal recognition will help to end the ‘extreme marginalisation’ felt by the deaf community in Irish society. A quality assurance and registration scheme will be established for interpreters, who will also be able to avail of ongoing professional training. Senator Mark Daly said that the signing into law of the Recognition of Irish Sign Language for the Deaf Community Bill by the President on Christmas Eve, is the best gift that the State could give to the 50,000 members of the deaf community this Christmas. The Recognition of Irish Sign Language for the Deaf enshrines the right to access state services in Irish Sign Language the primary Language of the Deaf community in Ireland. “Members of the Irish Deaf Community have been suffering extreme marginalization by the State for some time now. The signing by President Michael D Higgins means that Irish deaf citizens will now be able to access State services in their own language,” he explained. “In addition, it puts an onus onto State agencies such as hospitals, schools and the Courts to make services available for the Irish deaf community”. “This means so much to many nationwide and this news is the best Christmas present that the State could give to these citizens”. He added, “This Bill had been hard fought and the rights that it will give members of the Irish deaf community have been hard won but ultimately, today’s signing is good for society and good for Ireland’s deaf citizens”. Senator Daly concluded; “I am hopeful that its provisions can be put into practice as quickly as possible to ensure that deaf citizens will now have their civil rights fully protected,”