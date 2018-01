Coming up flowers at Christmas talk

Margaret from Willowfield Garden Centre gave a most interesting talk on potting up for Christmas colour, whilst her friend Anne gave a demonstration on making Christmas wreaths, to Blackwater Women’s Group in November. Pictured are Mary Doyle, Josephine O’Neill, Doreen O’Sullivan, Anne O’Sullivan, Margaret & Anne from Willowfield Garden Centre, Maureen O’Brien, Abina McGuinness, Majella O’Sullivan, Mary O’Neill, Cait Sheehan, Marie O’Connell, Therese Morley, Geraldine McCarthy, Mary Falvey and Kitty Doyle. pic Mary O’Neill