Sheen Falls raises a glass to wine drinkers!

Ever wanted to learn about wine but not quite sure where to start? Over the course of three weekends throughout 2018, embark on a journey of learning and discovery in the luxurious surroundings of Sheen Falls Lodge, one of Ireland’s leading 5 star properties, with the hotel’s new Wine Academy series. Led by the hotel’s expert food and beverage team including Sommelier, Jerome Torque, the Wine Academy is a chance for budding connoisseurs to explore the fascinating world of wines and to discover their own individual tastes and interests. The Wine Cellar at Sheen Falls Lodge is a haven for wine enthusiasts boasting over 10,000 bottles, with 800 wine varieties from 18 countries around the world. The atmospheric underground space, which can also be used for private dining, lies in the former kitchen of the original Lodge, guaranteeing the perfect temperature and humidity balance to preserve the hotel’s unique collection. Each of the weekend Wine Academy events will cover a different topic offering a unique experience to guests each time.

The Perfect Pick How to choose the right bottle February 23rd & 24th This introductory weekend aims to offer a general understanding of wines and to help those who perhaps find themselves slightly overwhelmed at the prospect of reading a wine menu.

Geography of Wine Grapes & Terriors on May 18th & 19th

Toasting & Hosting with Wine November 2nd & 3rd

On each of these weekends, guests are invited to arrive at leisure to the hotel on the Friday afternoon followed by a welcome drinks reception, hosted by Sommelier Jerome Torque, that evening. Begin each day with a delicious breakfast served in the picturesque The Falls Restaurant before embarking on course itinerary throughout the afternoon. A private group dinner with accompanying wines will then be served from 7.30pm on Saturday evening before departure on Sunday. The unique Wine Academy events are each priced at €599 in total based on 2 people sharing in a Classic Room overlooking Kenmare Bay or €435 in total for single occupancy.