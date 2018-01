Sunday 21st January – leaving Sneem at 11am. Blackwater Tavern to Templenoe and back to the Tavern again

Sunday 4th February – Leaving Sneem at 10am Toamies Woods, Killarney Sunday 18th February – Leaving Sneem at 9.30am Waterville to Caherdaniel on the Kerry Way

Sunday 4th March – Leaving Sneem at 9am Purple Mountain, Glencar

Sunday 18th March – Leaving Sneem at 10.30am Caherdaniel Mass walk

For further information contact Maura at 086 8519739 or check Sneem Walking Club facebook page.