Cllr Dan McCarthy reports

Weather conditions. Due to the extreme poor weather we are experiencing at this time I would ask everyone to take care on the roads. I would also urge people to call into their neighbours during this time particularly those living alone and the elderly.

Emergency Services. I would like to thank all the members of the emergency services and the council workers for their efforts in keeping the roads clear and areas safe during this season.

Darkness into Light. 31 card drive has commenced in Kenmare Mart with all proceeds in aid of Darkness into Light. Anyone who is interested in playing please contact me 087 2224411

Kenmare Mart Social. Kenmare Mart Social will be held on Saturday the 27th January. There are still some tickets available from myself or the mart office.

Farming. The motion I put forward at this month’s council meeting, where I have asked that the Minister for Agriculture accept a receipt of postage as proof of receipt of all agricultural forms, I feel that it is important that the Minister acts on this immediately. Due to the extreme shortage of fodder, I would ask anyone who has surplus silage, hay or straw or know of anywhere this can be sourced to please contact me as I am inundated with requests for fodder.

Dan McCarthy, Kilcurrane East, Kenmare, County Kerry. Phone 087-2224411 (work number) or 087-6846513. I am available every day at Kenmare Mart, and I also hold clinics throughout South and West Kerry during the month.