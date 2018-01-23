Much to celebrate for 60th anniversary

Are we ready to get in the mood to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the National Tidy Town competition?

First held in 1958 to honour the tidiest towns and villages in Ireland, Kenmare has been at the forefront down through the years and we intend to keep our place at the top of the ladder.

Let’s make a real effort again this year, it is good for everyone, residents, visitors and businesses. It makes good sense to put our shoulder to the wheel. There is a direct connection between Tidy Towns efforts and economic spend in the town so please, please, please make a special effort this year for the 60th anniversary.

You can contact Kenmare Tidy Towns on kenmarett@gmail.com or follow them on facebook.