Kenmare Athletes bring home the medals!

Congratulations to our 27 athletes who competed at the Kerry Colleges Cross-Country in Killarney on Thursday January 18th. Our First Year Girls Team won first team prize in the Minor Girls 1500m Grace Roberts White, Clara McElligott, Kiera O’Leary and Lucy Daly, congratulations to individual medalists Lucy Daly who was 4th overall and Grace Roberts White who was fifth overall. In the Minor Boys 2000m, Timothy O’Donoghue was 10th overall and Yago Cornide also competed. In the Junior Girls 2000m race, Clionadh Daly was third overall, Emilia Antolak was 8th and Eabha de Faoite was 12th. In the Junior Boys 2500m, congratulations to Liam Palmer who won the race impressively and the team finished 4th team-Hiudai Hayes, Eoin Shea,Micheal Sweeney, Liam Palmer, Darragh Murphy,Tadgh O’Donoghue and Adem Gul. In the Inter Girls 2500m, congratulations to Alyce O’Connor who won the race impressively and the team won first team prize Caoimhe Daly, Katie Palmer, Muirean de Faoite, Alyce O’Connor, Kate Murphy and Rhona Randles. In the Inter Boys 4000m, the team finished fifth team Abe Lyons, Tommy Cronin, Deniz Koyun, Micheal Reilly who was 11th overall and Ko Kallewaard. Congratulations to all our medal winners at the Kerry Colleges Cross Country in Killarney especially our individual gold medal winners Liam Palmer JC2 and Alyce O’Connor TY and the Minor Girls Team winners and the Inter Girls Team winners. Best of luck to our athletes at South Munster Schools Cross Country in Tramore Valley Park in Cork on Friday 26th January. School training on Wednesdays after school in the school field. Well done to all!