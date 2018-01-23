Kenmare Bay Swim Club News

Great day for Kenmare bay swim team in Tralee on January 14th with personal bests for everyone! Well done team Orla McSwiney, Emmett Johnson, Mika Fitzmaurice, Ciara Foley, Ciara Harrington, Lucy Harrington and Tommy Meagher. First Munster grade meet level 1 for Ciara Foley and Lucy Harrington, they did very well with lovely technique. Congratulations to Ciara Harrington on getting meet level 2 and a silver in backstroke, and to Tommy Meagher on meet level 2 also with a silver and 3 gold. And of course a big thank you to Team Manager Declan Fitzmaurice!

The Kenmare Bay Swim Club Team have started to travel to Dunmanway Pool to get in some diving practice. Diving is a crucial part of a race and huge credit is given to the dedicated swimmers, who get up early on some Saturday mornings to work on improving their performance.

Kenmare Bay Swim Club had a great time at a pool and pizza Christmas party in Killarney on January 3rd! Thank you to the parents who volunteered to make sure the swimmers had a great time.