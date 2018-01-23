Golf in Kenmare

Ring of Kerry results. 13th and 14th Jan, 2-Man Scramble 1st John(21) & Paul(6) O’Connor, 32.6 2nd Toby(2) & Jay(9) Steadman, 32.8 Christmas Hamper, 9th,10th,16th and 17th of December 1st John O’Connor(21) 37pts, 2nd Jason Taylor (21) 35pts, 3rd Paul O’Connor (6) 34pts, 4th Joe Harrington (21) 33pts.

Kenmare Golf Course Results. Ladies Results Sunday 14th January 12 Hole S/Ford (Nominate a hole) Sponsor: Ena O’Brien 1st Joanne Bhamvra (30) 31pts, 2nd Kim Kennedy (14) 28pts Weekly (Re-entry) Eclectic can be played any day until the end of January. The best score on each hole will be taken from your card. The more you play, the better chance of improving your overall score. Winter League Matchplay is up and running. Look in clubhouse for teams. Men’s Results. January 14th. 15 Hole Competition. 1st Patrick Wynne 19c (16) 36 pts. 2nd John Barry 13c (11) 33 pts. 3rd. Paul Sutton 12c (10) 32 pts. 8 Hole Competition 1st. Tommy Crowley 20c (9) 12 pts. Next week fixtures 15 Hole and 8 Hole competitions every weekend in January.

Golf News New Golfers Welcome If your New Year’s resolution involved regular exercise, learning a new skill, getting out in the fresh air and making new friends, why not have a think about taking up golf? Kenmare Golf Club have ramped up efforts to encourage new members to join the golf club and play as much as possible. We have a buddy system in place for 2018 to help people get the most out of their membership. If you join Kenmare GC, we’ll pair you up with one of our members. If you’re new to golf, you’ll get help on learning the game, getting hold of equipment, and integrating into the club. If you’re already a golfer, you’ll be shown how to get access to booking systems, information about club teams and competitions, and a regular playing partner if you want one. The attitude in the club is very welcoming, and family-friendly – call in and give it a try. Getting into the game isn’t as hard as it might look. And if you’re new to the game, don’t worry. We all had to start somewhere, most of us haven’t improved much and are still playing! Contact us at info@kenmaregolfclub.com or +353(0)646641291 Happy Golfing!