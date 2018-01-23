Successful year draws to a close at Inbhear Scéine Gaels

ISG would like to thank everyone for their help this year in leading our teams to success. And a special thanks to Sinead Donavan, Colm Horgan, Laura Myles, Teresa McCarthy and John Daly for all their hard work the past few years.

Our U10s had a fun year of games, participating in an U10 blitz in Cork in September. Thanks to John Daly, Norma O’ Connor and Angela Brosnan for training the girls.

The U12 girls had a very successful year going undefeated in all their matches, winning both the County League and East Kerry League. Thanks to Vincent White and Betty Cremin for all their hard work in training the girls.

The fabulous U14 team had a brilliant year also winning the County League and the East Kerry League. The U13 team won the division one county final against a strong Southern Gaels side. Unfortunately the U15 girls were knocked out of their league in the quarter final. Well done and thanks to Rosaleen Cusack and Joanne Bhamvra for training these groups of girls.

Next up the U-16 girls had a short but successful season when they put on a handsome display in the County final against Laune Rangers. Well done and thank you to Sinead Donovan for training the girls.

Unfortunately our senior ladies did not come out victorious this year. We’d like to thank Colm Horgan and Emer Morgan for training the team. We’d like to congratulate Denise Hallisey on her Munster title with Kerry and well done to Amy Harrington and Aoife Crowley who now have a Munster title and All Ireland silver medals. Well done to Julie and Emma O Sullivan who represented the club on the U16 Kerry team. Lastly we’d like to thank the following for sponsorship throughout the year we are very grateful: Kenmare Opticians, Kenmare Ice Cream, O’ Connor Pyne Accountants, Murphy’s Supervalu Kenmare and Kenmare Lidl.

We had a great start to 2018 bringing in money from church collections in Tousist, Sneem/Tahilla and Kilgarvan that were held recently. We are very grateful to everyone who donated, every little bit helps us to grow and develop our small club.

We had a great night at our recent social, thank you to The Brooklane Hotel for hosting us. There was a mixture of young and old and everyone came together on the dance floor. All the underage teams were presented with their medals by Donal O’Sullivan and Gearóid Fennessy, All Ireland Minor Champions. We had many great sponsored prizes raffled off on the night. Huge thanks are due to the following local businesses Sean Daly and Co., Haven Pharmacy, Kenmare Opticians, The park Hotel, Dereen gardens, Senator Mark Daly and Foley’s Restaurant. Thanks also to the many parents and friends who donated prizes and most of all thanks to everyone for joining us to celebrate, the great achievements of our teams this year. We hope ye can all join us next year again, to hopefully celebrate an even more successful year

Congratulations to Amy Harrington, Katie Cronin and Lucy Daly for been chosen to play for the Kerry U-14s team. We are very happy to announce that from winning the championship last year, we got the chance to choose the Kerry U-14s captain. A massive congratulation to Amy Harrington who will captain the team.

Save the date! Registration days February 3rd and 10th 2018.