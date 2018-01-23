Kilgarvan GAA Bord Na nOg medal presentation

to our U12, U14 and U16s took place last month in the Community Centre. Medals were presented by our All Ireland Minor Football winners Donal O’Sullivan and Gearoid Fennessy to the players. Medals presented were U12 Div1 and Div3 Co Hurling League, U14 Div 3 County League Football U14 Div 1 County League Hurling U14 Feile A Hurling Championship U16 Div 4 East Kerry League Football Club chairman John Foley made a presentation to Donal and Gearoid on behalf of the club. Thanks to the parents who helped out with refreshments and thanks to Barry and Kathleen Marrian for sponsoring the hot food for the evening. Thanks to Mary O’Leary for the photographs. A great evening was had by all.