Inaugural Quest Kenmare sells out 8 weeks in advance!

More than 1200 adventurers to take part in new adventure race on 10th March 2018 in Kenmare. Quest adventure series will take place in Kenmare on March 10th 2018 and the event is now fully sold-out, more than 8 weeks in advance. Participants will run, cycle and kayak their way around Kenmare Bay, Gleninchiquin, the Beara Peninsula and Kenmare town. Elite Event Management who produce the Ring of Beara Cycle Kenmare also run the Quest Adventure Series. Race Organiser, Oliver Kirwan, says the popularity of the event is testament to people’s love for Kenmare and adventure racing he said, “We have some fantastic events across Ireland and we are really pleased to be able to bring the series to Kenmare. The great thing about these events is that they’re really accessible and people of all different abilities get stuck in. We’ll be bringing more than 1200 adventure racers to the town in March and we know Kenmare will put on a great reception as always. We are looking forward to it already!” Una Brennan of Kenmare Marketing and Events Group (KMEG) said, “It’s fantastic that Quest is coming to Kenmare, particularly at a traditionally quiet time of year. These events have a great reputation around the country and it will be great to have adventure racers coming from around Ireland and abroad to experience all that Kenmare has to offer both in terms of the outdoors but also in the local hospitality in and around the town.”