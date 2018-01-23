Success for Kenmare Kestrels

Ladies Cup Success. Kenmare Kestrels Basketball season is off to an excellent start with all our teams very competitive in all Kerry Divisions. Our ladies team won their Cup Game versus a very good St Bridget’s team from Currow 65 to 44. Kenmare got off to an early lead after Annie Cooper and Clodagh Quinlan teamed up for 10 early points. Montse Salvado and Caroline Taylor showed their experience to keep St Bridget’s at bay in quarter two with Kenmare leading 33 to 21 at the half. In the third quarter Kenmare’s young guns Emma O’Reagan, Julie O’Sullivan, Ellen O’Sullivan and Emma O’Sullivan out ran the Bridget’s defence to put the game beyond reach. The game finished on two long range 3-pointers by Annie Cooper to seal the victory and entrance into the next round of the cup. Coach John Adams commented, “It was a real team performance away from home, probably our best game of basketball in the last 5 years!” Top Scorers: Annie Cooper 19 points, Clodagh Quinlan 12, Montse Salvado 9, Julie O’Sullivan 6, and Ellen O’Sullivan 5. Our two under 16 boys have been most impressive, as have our under 14 girls competing in Division One again this season. Our U12 Girls won their Cup Game vs Rathmore Ravens this week by three points and are in to the next round, an excellent team performance. Also our Kestrels Academy on Saturday mornings is once again proving very popular with our young dribblers. Thanks to all volunteer coaches and committee members. Finally a massive thank you to Murphy’s SuperValu Kenmare for their support for our annual Christmas bag packing, thanks too to all of you in the community who contributed to our club.

We have over 320 youngsters playing basketball and over 20 adults competing (and having fun) thanks to your support. Please keep up to date with all basketball matters on our Kestrels Facebook Page with fixtures and results on www.kabb.ie. Happy New Year & Go Kestrels!