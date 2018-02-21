Fáilte Ireland wants your input

Fáilte Ireland is looking for local input as it works to develop a visitor experience development plan for the area from Kenmare to Ballydehob.

Local tourism businesses, tourism and community group members, as well as all other interested parties and individuals, are invited to take part in a series of workshops running from 12th-20th February across an area that takes in the Beara, Sheep’s Head and Mizen peninsulas as well as Dursey, Bere, Garnish, Whiddy and Long islands.

All are welcome to attend workshops.

Tuesday 20th February

7pm – 9pm,

Brook Lane Hotel, Kenmare.

For further information please visit: http://www.kenmare.ie/…/play-your-part-in-developing-a-visi/