Great programme ahead at Carnegie Arts Centre

Visual Arts: February Exhibition

Through My Eyes Photographic Exhibition by Laura Morgan.

All proceeds from the sale of any prints will be donated to the Carnegie in support of its endeavours.

Friday 16th February @ 8pm

Don Stiffe in Concert

Don Stiﬀe is one of the greatest singer songwriters to have emerged on the Irish folk scene in recent years, receiving critical acclaim and awards both at home and abroad.

Tickets €15/ €12

The Carnegie Players return with their first production of the year. March 2nd – March 5th

Semi Private

Set in a gynaecological ward of a Dublin hospital in the 1980s four women are forced to deal with each other’s differences, with a cast of some old and new faces. Tickets €15/€12 Students

Upcoming Films Thursday March 1st @ 8pm I am not a Witch

Following a banal incident in her local village, 8-year old girl Shula is accused of witchcraft.

Thursday 15 March @ 8pm Lost in Paris (Paris pieds nus)

2016 French-Belgian comedy film written, starring Gordon as a Canadian librarian who meets a homeless man (played by Abel) in Paris

Thursday 29 March @ 8pm The Death of Stalin

The Soviet dictator’s last days and the chaos of the regime after his death

March Exhibition launching on Saturday 10th March at 1pm

The Canvas Club presents the work of local children.

Friday 16th March St Patricks Concert 2018

Tap Your Feet Bernie O’Sullivan School of Dancing

Featuring dancers from the Disneyland Paris Show

€10

