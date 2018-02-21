Mindfulness and mindful yoga courses in kenmare

Through the practice of mindfulness and mindful yoga we develop a quality of mind that allows us to stand still in the centre of the whirlwind, helping us to be better able to deal with the everyday stresses.

Research has shown that when we incorporate mindfulness practice into our day-to-day activities, it can help rewire or reshape our brain and improve the quality of our life experiences.

Mindful Yoga Classes 2018

Mondays 6pm – 7pm Mixed levels (New 1hr class )

Mondays 7.30 – 9pm Mixed Levels

Tuesdays 11am – 12pm ‘Over 65s’ (New 1hr class)

Tuesdays 7.30pm – 9pm Beginners

Wednesdays 6.15pm – 7.15pm Mixed levels (New 1hr class)

Thursdays 10am – 11.30am Mixed levels

Mindfulness Morning Saturday March 10th 11am -1pm

A Spring Detox for the Body and Mind with Yoga ,and Mindfulness Meditation practices ☺

Mindfulness 5 week course

Starting Thursday April 12th 7.30pm -9pm

€90 for the five week course

Contact Darina on 085 167 3800

www.kenmaremindfulnessandyoga.com