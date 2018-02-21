All welcome to Monster Bingo

Réalt na Mara Parent’s Association will hold a Monster Bingo event in Brook Lane Hotel on Friday 23rd February at 8.30pm.

This is a family event and everyone is welcome to attend and take part. There will be great cash prizes, some amazing raffle prizes and a super Jackpot game.

Single and double books will be available as well as extra Jackpot sheets for the seasoned bingo players.

No experience necessary and a fun night guaranteed for one and all, so come along and have some fun and, who knows, you may be one of the lucky winners on the night.