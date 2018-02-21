Ladies Cup success continues. KABB Ladies Division 2 Cup Semi-Final. Kenmare Kestrels 54 St Brendan’s Tralee 47. Score after quarter one, Kestrels ahead 16 to 11, thanks to Montse Salvado and Caroline Taylor. At half-time Kestrels were ahead 29-19 after some fine shooting by Annie Cooper and a nice basket by Ellen Adams. After 3 quarters, Kenmare remained ahead by 12 thanks to the feisty work by guards Ellen O’Sullivan, Emma O’Sullivan and Julie O’Sullivan. St Brendan’s came storming back in the 4th Quarter, but Kenmare hung on to win. Top scorers Kenmare: Montse Salvado 15, Annie Cooper 13, Caroline Taylor 12, Emma O’Sullivan 7, Julie O’Sullivan 5, Ellen Adams 2. Next up For Kenmare KABB Cup Final Date and Time TBC. Also thanks to all 75 people who turned up to pobalscoil gym to support our Kestrels. It meant a great deal to our ladies and our club.

Congratulations to the U12 girls Division 3 Plate Winners! They defeated a very good St Colman’s side from Milltown in Tralee. The Kenmare girls had been working hard through the year and the results improved with each game. It was a very exciting and tight game to the very last second, in the end Kenmare were the winners by one point!

Congratulations also to our U14 Division 1 girls who won their semi-final of their Division One Cup last Monday v Cahersiveen. We would like to wish them the best of Luck in the County Final.

Kenmare Kestrels Basketball Academy on Saturday mornings is going very well. Thanks to all of our volunteer coaches and helpers, we couldn’t do it without you.

Please keep up to date with all basketball matters on our Kestrels facebook page with fixtures and results, as well as with Kerry Basketball on www.kabb.ie.

Go Kestrels!