Great month ahead at The Carnegie

Friday March 16th @ 8pm St Patricks Day Traditional Concert Music, dancing & storytelling performed by student from Bernie O’Sullivan School of Irish Dancing, featuring dances from the Disneyland Paris Show. Tickets €10-Family Concessions

Visual Arts: March Exhibition “The Canvas Club” An exhibition by members of the Canvas Club displaying the work of over thirty burgeoning artists of varying ages, from seven to adult, who gather weekly for local classes under the direction of sisters Tara McCarthy, Mary Fairbairn, and Lucy Kelly.

Thursday March 22nd @ 8pm

Goodbye Christopher Robin (2017) PG

A behind-the-scenes look at the life of author A.A. Milne and the creation of the Winnie the Pooh stories inspired by his son C.R. Milne

Thursday March 29th @ 8pm

The Death of Stalin (2017)

The Soviet dictator’s last days and depicts the chaos of the regime after his death. Tickets €7/€5 students

Friday April 6th Tim Edey Live at The Carnegie

BBC Radio Two’s Musician of the year 2012 Tim Edey has toured the world and recorded with most of the major names in Celtic/Contemporary roots music. Tickets €18

Saturday April 7th – Two Screenings – 6pm and 8pm

Fair Day 1983 & Men of Straw. Tickets €8/€5 students

Friday April 13th & Saturday April 14th @ 8pm

The Pillowman by Martin McDonagh.

A young writer living in a totalitarian state is interrogated over the content of his stories which bear a striking resemblance to a series of child killings that are terrorising the town. Directed by Tommy Daly

Tickets €12/ €9 (concession) suitable for age 16+