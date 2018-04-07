The AGM of Blackwater Women’s Group took place recently in Blackwater Tavern and the following officers were elected.

Chairperson; Josephine O’Neill

Vice Chair; Majella O’Sullivan

Secretary; Marie O’Connell

Treasurer; Mary D O’Neill

Assistant Treasurer; Mary Doyle

Events Facilitator; Mairead Robinson

PRO; Mary O’Neill

Assistant PRO; Julie Creedon

Blackwater Women’s Group meet on the second Tuesday of every month. Membership is €5 per year and is due for renewal now. Members can join classes, go on outings & enjoy guest speakers. New Members Welcome.

31 card game for up keep of defibrillators.

A 31 card game and raffle for CPR training and the up keep of 5 defibrillators in the Blackwater/Templenoe area takes place in Blackwater Tavern on Thursday March 22nd at 9pm. Tables of 8 @ €10 per person. Ring Tavern on 064-6682003 to book a table. Donations & raffle prizes welcome.

CPR Training.

CPR Training took place in Blackwater Tavern recently and twenty seven people trained in CPR and use of the defibrillator. Re-certification certs are now available for collection.

Tea Dance.

The ‘Dine & Dance’ event in the Kenmare Bay Hotel on Sunday March 4th had to be cancelled due to the snow. It will be re-scheduled as soon as Kenmare Bay can set a suitable date.

Photography Class.

Photography Classes continue in Blackwater Tavern every Saturday from 11am to 1pm. There will be an exhibition of photographs taken in the Dance Hall in the summer. All welcome to join. Contact Mary in Shop 064-6682003 to book or for information.

Drama.

KETB Drama Classes take place in the Tavern every Wednesday night from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Exercise Classes.

Exercise Classes with Shirley Price take place every Monday night in the Tavern.

Exercises for the Energetic €5 per Class from 7 to 8pm.

Go for Life Exercise Classes for the Less Active from 8 to 9pm.

Go for Life classes are part sponsored by Age & Opportunity.

Film and editing class.

A film and editing class is to planned for Spring/Summer.

If you are interested in joining any of the above classes contact Mary in Shop 064-6682003 to book or for further information. Follow Blackwater Women’s Group on Facebook.