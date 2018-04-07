Cllr Dan McCarthy reports…

Storm Emma.

The snowmen have all melted, and communities have begun to get back to normal. I would like to thank all those involved in keeping services open and available to people during this time. It is important to remember to shop and buy local produce from local shops as these businesses have proven to be the heart of the community and provided a dedicated service during this time of bad weather.

Kenmare town traders.

I am delighted that the ongoing issues regarding street trading in Kenmare has been resolved. I will be asking Kerry County Council to get the new trading area set up straight away before the tourist season begins.

Housing.

It is great to see that the building of the new houses in Ard Bhearna are progressing quickly. I will again be requesting Kerry County Council to insure that there is a footpath and street lighting installed along the Killarney road to the entrance of the estate.

Farming.

Bad weather have affected farming during the last number of weeks, putting extra pressure on feed and fodder resources. I have asked that Kerry County Council to write to the Minister for Agriculture to put Kerry in as county to receive fodder transport subsidy. I have also asked for clarification on the position of the extension to the burning season.

Pobal Scoil Inbhear Sceine.

I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all those involved in the recent victories in Basketball, GAA and Athletics. I would also like to wish everyone the best of luck in the upcoming semi-finals and finals.

Darkness into Light.

The annual darkness into light walk will take place on the 12th of May. All those who wish to partake in this walk will have to register online, which will be open from the 14th of March. There will be no registration on the morning of the walk. If anyone wishes to help in the organising of this event please contact me.

