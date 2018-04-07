Great start to the year for Ion and Fitness kickboxing club

Ion and Fitness kickboxing club once again headed to the New Year’s Open competition in city west Dublin. This has rapidly become one of the biggest Open (open to all types of martial arts) events in Ireland.

Bernard, head coach of Ion Fitness and Kickboxing, said, “We are particularly happy to bring the students to this event, as it is very well run and organised.”

He praised the commitment and the support of the two parents Konrad Durmaj from Kenmare and Geraldine Hicks from Bantry and his daughter Ciara Brady (assistant coach) who travelled to the event insuring that all the students where looked after at all times.

“To travel to these events is a huge commitment by all and would not be possible without this continued support.”

“ The results say a lot about how committed the children are to the sport of kickboxing, ‘He continued, “ To bring home two golds, four silvers and three bronze medals between the the six fighters that travelled is just massive and exceeded our expectations.”

The fighters who travelled were Leon Walsh and Alexander Durmaj from Kenmare, St Johns club; Zoe Hicks from the Bantry St Brendans Club; and Dimante Blazenaite, and Oran and Oisin Brady from the Castletownbere club.

All of these fighters train extremely hard during their classes and train at least twice a week, some even committing to four training sessions a week. However, Bernard believes that it is the work they put in at home makes the difference.

